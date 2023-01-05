Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

New Year’s Eve shooting suspect arrested and charged with murder

By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD has named and arrested the suspect in the New Years Eve shooting that killed one and injured nine others.

Thomas Earl Thomas Jr. is charged on four felony counts; murder, assault, shooting into an unoccupied building and shooting into and occupied building, according to police.

We will have more information on this throughout the evening.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Texas head coach Chris Beard talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college...
Texas fires Chris Beard amid felony domestic violence charge
Federal grant will get causeway improvements underway before I-10 Bayway and Mobile River...
Feds sending $3.5 million to ALDOT for causeway improvements
Bennett and his family are on their way to Disney World so he can finally be part of the Star...
Make-A-Wish and Vertex Energy team up to grant Baldwin County child’s wish
Police investigating robbery involving 4 armed subjects