Local 6th graders take a stand against gun violence in PSA video

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department launched a public service announcement this week calling the community to “Put the Guns Down”- urging an end to youth gun violence.

Youth Violence Prevention Coordinator Joshua Jones enlisted the help of Jeremiah Zine and Hunter Howell- two 6th-grade students passionate about reducing gun violence.

For Hunter, this has been a desire of his for quite some time.

“I thought I could make a difference when my uncle got killed by a gun, but I think that it’s a problem in the real world,” said Zine.

Zine and Howell were in for a surprise--when their joint school project caught the attention of MPD.

“We were doing a school project on an app about gun violence-- and I guess some people saw it and they liked it. The app is called “Gun Revoke” and basically it was made for gun violence,” explained Howell.

“It’s a problem over the whole world because people are killing each other over things that can be talked out,” added Hunter.

Last year, MPD launched the “Kindness Counts Campaign”- opening the floor for local students to share their ideas with MPD to better the community.

“When we did the kindness campaign back in the fall, they submitted a video. It was outstanding-- they had suggestions and passion. These are things they’ve voiced. They’re gonna be great going forward,” said Jones.

Zine and Howell quickly became a force to be reckoned with, promoting their project at school and sharing it with their family and friends.

“We had a good team-- and I don’t know who else i could have did it with,” said Hunter.

So when MPD approached the boys about filming the PSA video, “Put the Guns Down”, the boys say they were thrilled.

“I was excited because that’s a lot of people-- and all my friends told me they saw me on TV,” said Zine.

The PSA encourages viewers to be a part of Mobile’s “Operation Echo Stop”- something Jones has been working on for the past year.

“Last year was an attempt at genuine, authentic people to get them walled in to what we do. this year- we’re moving more into societal norms, ideas, belief systems, starting with ‘put the guns down’- so we can change the way people perceive violence,” explained Jones.

Jones says the shooting on New Year’s Eve in Downtown Mobile that left 1 dead and 9 injured--- motivates him to further this mission even more.

“There were guns were used and there were innocent people were involved and affected by it. When I think about new year’s eve, I think about the trauma.”

Jones says the need to curb violence at a young age is critical.

“The earlier we get them, the better chances we have of preventing that type of behavior,” he added.

Meanwhile, for Zine and Howell- the sky is the limit. In fact, they dream of turning their app into a reality.

“My dad always says if I can’t lift something, I can’t,” said Zine. “You’re telling everything in your body that you can’t do it, so as long as you put your mind to it you can do anything.”

The boys say this is not the end-- in fact, they’re entering their project into a state competition and say they can’t wait to see what the future holds.

