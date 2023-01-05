Make-A-Wish and Vertex Energy team up to grant Baldwin County child’s wish

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It’s a special day for 7-year-old Bennett Adamson. The lifelong Star Wars fan and his family made the trip to Saraland where some of his new friends at Vertex Energy Mobile helped make his dream come true.

“It’s a humbling thing to see and be part of,” said plant manager Wes Mock.

It’s all part of their partnership with Make-A-Wish that started back in 2019. Since then, they’ve helped grant 8 wishes through their safety program challenge where they and some of their partners donate money for every injury-free shift.

“For this particular wish which was granted by Turner Industries they donated $8,500,” added Mock.

Now thanks to that donation, Bennett and his family are on their way to Disney World so he can finally be part of the Star Wars universe.

“He’ll turn 8 while we’re at Disney World,” said Bennet’s father Zach Adamson.” It’s his dream to go there and see everything Star Wars and it just means so much to our family.”

It’s the chance of a lifetime for Bennett who’s already been through so much after being diagnosed with a blood disorder.

“With all the medical care he receives on a medical basis he’s the bravest kid I know and we’re so thankful to be able to honor him and celebrate him,” added Adamson.

Judging by the smile on his face, this wish could go a long way toward his recovery.

“A lot of time the wish they’re getting helps them overcome their condition or help them be able to live with their conditions so the wish they’re getting is definitely part of their treatment,” said Abby Scioneaux with Make-A-Wish Alabama.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.