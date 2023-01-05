Man suffers life-threatening stab wound after intervening in argument, MPD says

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man suffered a life-threatening stab wound while trying to intervene during an argument early this morning, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Sullivan Avenue around 3 a.m. in reference to an assault. Authorities said that the subject, later identified as David Jovain Payton, was arguing with a woman over Payton’s personal property.

During the dispute, the woman’s boyfriend tried to intervene, and Payton allegedly stabbed him with a knife. The victim was transported to the hospital for a life-threatening injury.

Payton, who is listed as homeless in jail records, has a bond hearing scheduled for Friday.

