Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Man suffers life-threatening stab wound after intervening in argument, MPD says

David Jovain Payton
David Jovain Payton(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man suffered a life-threatening stab wound while trying to intervene during an argument early this morning, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Sullivan Avenue around 3 a.m. in reference to an assault. Authorities said that the subject, later identified as David Jovain Payton, was arguing with a woman over Payton’s personal property.

During the dispute, the woman’s boyfriend tried to intervene, and Payton allegedly stabbed him with a knife. The victim was transported to the hospital for a life-threatening injury.

Payton, who is listed as homeless in jail records, has a bond hearing scheduled for Friday.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

ALDOT to close Alabama 217 to replace bridge
ALDOT to close Alabama 217 to replace bridge
ADPH: More than 1.5M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
FILE - An advertisement for Bitcoin cryptocurrency is displayed on a street in Hong Kong, on...
Thousands of Alabamians lose money in FTX bankruptcy
Dunbar family remembers their son 11 years after he died due to a cardiac arrest during a...
Dunbar family remembers D’Iberville football player 11 years after death on field