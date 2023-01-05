Mobile Police: Video Game Play Becomes Real Life Gun Theft

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Unfortunately, real life intruded on one guy while he played video games with two others.

That’s 18 year old Reginald Banks, IV. Last month, according to MPD Investigators, Banks and another, unidentified guy, dropped by the victim’s apartment to play video games. But when the victim showed off his father’s gun to his guests, that’s when everybody forgot about playing games. Police say one of the guys grabbed the weapon, and took off running. The victim ran after them, but that’s when the other suspect, pulled a gun, and pointed at the victim. He wisely stopped running after the pair, and called police.

Reginald Banks, IV, is 6 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 276 pounds, so he shouldn’t be hard to spot. Corporal Ryan Blakely, with MPD, also told me Banks is now charged with Felony, Second Degree Theft. Investigators are also looking for the other guy who was with Banks the 4th. They believe both are still in the area.

If you have seen Reginald Banks, IV, or know where he is, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. When you make the call, you don’t have tell anyone your name.

