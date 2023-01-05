Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

MPD investigating robbery on Texas Street

(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD is investigating a robbery that took place last night at 758 Texas Street, Jefferson Place Apartments, according to police.

Authorities said they responded to the apartments at approximately 4:36 p.m. in reference to a robbery complaint.

Upon arrival, police said they discovered a known male subject had struck the victim with a blunt object and removed money from the victims pocket.

The victim was treated for his injuries, according to authorities.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Texas head coach Chris Beard talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college...
Texas fires Chris Beard amid felony domestic violence charge
Police investigating robbery involving 4 armed subjects
UPDATE: Portion of U.S. 98 that was closed is now open
Jonathan Nathan Triolet
19-year-old accused of shooting into vehicle