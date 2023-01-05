MPD investigating robbery on Texas Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD is investigating a robbery that took place last night at 758 Texas Street, Jefferson Place Apartments, according to police.

Authorities said they responded to the apartments at approximately 4:36 p.m. in reference to a robbery complaint.

Upon arrival, police said they discovered a known male subject had struck the victim with a blunt object and removed money from the victims pocket.

The victim was treated for his injuries, according to authorities.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.