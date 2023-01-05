Murder conviction upheld for Alexander Bridges

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals last month affirmed the conviction of a Mobile man in a 2018 murder, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced today.

The court upheld the conviction of 24-year-old Alexander Bridges in the shooting death of Richard Smith.

According to authorities, Smith and his brother were sitting in a vehicle in their mother’s driveway on June 24, 2018 when Bridges came up to the driver’s-side window waved a gun. When Smith jumped out and reached for the gun, Bridges fired multiple times, hitting Smith three times, officials said.

During the investigation police determined Bridges was responsible for the murder, in part because Bridges is believed to have broken into Smith’s car the day before the shooting and sent a threatening message on Facebook just hours before the shooting.

Bridges was convicted in Mobile County Circuit Court on October 28, 2021.

