Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Murder conviction upheld for Alexander Bridges

By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals last month affirmed the conviction of a Mobile man in a 2018 murder, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced today.

The court upheld the conviction of 24-year-old Alexander Bridges in the shooting death of Richard Smith.

According to authorities, Smith and his brother were sitting in a vehicle in their mother’s driveway on June 24, 2018 when Bridges came up to the driver’s-side window waved a gun. When Smith jumped out and reached for the gun, Bridges fired multiple times, hitting Smith three times, officials said.

During the investigation police determined Bridges was responsible for the murder, in part because Bridges is believed to have broken into Smith’s car the day before the shooting and sent a threatening message on Facebook just hours before the shooting.

Bridges was convicted in Mobile County Circuit Court on October 28, 2021.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nelly concert moves to Mardi Gras Park
Senior Bowl moves Nelly concert to Mardi Gras Park
Nelly concert moves to Mardi Gras Park
Nelly concert moves to Mardi Gras Park
Semmes Fire-Rescue dedicates newest fire engine
Semmes Fire-Rescue dedicates newest fire engine
Semmes Fire-Rescue dedicates newest fire engine
Semmes Fire-Rescue dedicates newest fire engine
MPD PSA
Local 6th graders take a stand against gun violence in PSA video