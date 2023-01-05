Advertise With Us
New brews at Oyster City Brewing Company for the Mardi Gras season

By Joe Emer
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Oyster City Brewing Company is gearing up for a big Mardi Gras season!

They’ll have 3 Mardi Gras specific beers for the season. There will be a 1703 light lager, A hurricane drink inspired sour and a marshmallow chocolate stout. They will offer first come first serve parking each day of the parade for $40 a spot and free entry for all people in the vehicle. They will also have 3 food trucks on site for the entirety of the Mardi Gras season and the Dauphin Street Stompers performing during the final weekend of Mardi Gras.

Oyster City Brewing Company Mobile

600 Government St

Mobile, AL 36602

http://www.oystercitybrewingco.com/ocbc.html

https://www.facebook.com/OysterCityBrewingCompany/

---

