Opening day at CES in Las Vegas

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - CES is the most influential tech event in the world and through the years has been the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. Emmy Award winning tech journalist Jennifer Jolly will be there in person for the run of the show to bring us inside all of the excitement and pageantry from Las Vegas. More than 2000 companies have committed to showcasing their most innovative technologies in Las Vegas.

Thursday, January 5th is CES Opening Day. Jenn joined us to offer an insider’s look at the hustle and bustle and some of the products that make CES one of the most exciting places on earth.

Jennifer Jolly

Jennifer Jolly (@JenniferJolly) is an Emmy award-winning consumer tech journalist, host of the digital lifestyle series for USA Today, and contributes consumer technology segments for Today Show, The Talk, CNN, HLN, Dr. Oz, Yahoo, Time, and many others. Learn more about Jennifer at www.techish.com

