Our skies will be sunny

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Yesterday ended up being a beautiful day with tons of sunshine, but the temps were still way too warm for January by reaching the mid 70s. Today, we will be a bit cooler. Many spots were in the low 50s as of 5 a.m., and we’ll top out in the upper 60s later this afternoon. The sky remains sunny all day long with no weather issues at all for your Thursday. The coolest morning of the week comes tomorrow with upper 30s by dawn Friday. We turn warmer with mild mornings coming back by the weekend. Many of you will see highs in the low 70s returning by Saturday afternoon. As for rain chances, we’ll see those coming back by Sunday with coverage of rain at around 30%. The coverage of rain will be a little higher early next week followed by a dry pattern setting up by Tuesday

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.