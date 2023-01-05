Police investigating robbery involving 4 armed subjects

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating a robbery that occurred last night at 6550 Zeigler Avenue, One Stop, involving four armed subjects.

According to authorities, police responded to a robbery call at approximately 9:23 p.m. at the One Stop.

Police said three unknown male subjects and one female approached the victim and demanded his money before one of the male subjects struck him and removed items from his pockets.

Multiple subjects were armed with guns and the subjects fled in an unknown vehicle, according to police.

MPD said the victim was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

---

