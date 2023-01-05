Private ambulance companies show response improvement in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The city’s two private ambulance companies have improved their response rates in recent months but not consistently enough for public safety officials to feel confident in recommending whether to allow a third company into the market.

That application, by Medevac Alabama, has been pending for months. The Mobile City Council delayed consideration in September, and this week, the council accepted the administration’s recommendation to put it off for another 90 days.

Fire-Rescue Chief Jeremy Lami told council members that the department wants to see if service continues to improve. The risk, he said, is that a third company would weaken the existing firms without improving service.

“It becomes a question of, are you adding the right service and maintaining the operations, and it just doesn’t come in and disrupt the market and need to shut down and leave,” he said. “So I think that’s just, to be honest, that’s one of the concerns that we have.”

The currently licensed ambulance companies are homegrown Newman’s Ambulance Service and Lifeguard Ambulance Service, owned by national conglomerate American Medical Response. The city relies on both to assist the Fire-Rescue Department with lower-priority emergency calls, such as twisted ankles or broken bones. That ensures Fire-Rescue ambulances are available for the most serious calls, such as heart attack and gunshot victims.

The city expects private ambulance companies to respond to at least 90 percent of the calls referred to them. When they cannot respond, a Fire-Rescue crew picks up the calls.

Newman’s and Lifeguard struggled to respond to calls during the COVID-19 pandemic, although both have improved in recent months. Lifeguard has exceeded that 90 percent target the last two months. Newman’s is running below that but has been responding to a much higher percentage of calls since May, when it fell below 40 percent.

Lami told council members that part of the improvement is due to a change in how the city directs those calls. Previously, the companies alternated days. Now, the chief said, they rotate each call.

Newman’s operations supervisor John Wilson acknowledged that meeting the city’s target has been a challenge since the pandemic, although he added the company disputes the city’s specific figures.

Wilson said overcrowded hospitals have contributed to the problem. During peak occupancy, he said, it can take up to four hours for hospitals to be able to admit patients brought in by ambulance.

“It cuts down on what we have available to the public,” he said.

Staffing shortages are another chronic issue, Wilson said. He noted the Newman’s has plenty of ambulances – 25.

“However, close to half of them are parked because of not having the people,” he said.

A third company would not bring its own medics, Wilson added.

“Like I said, it would drain either us or the other company of employees, if they could hire them away from us,” he said.

But Medevac Alabama owner Kenneth Hughes rejected that. He told FOX10 News that there is a large of pool of emergency medical technicians who have left the business because of low pay and long hours.

“I have more applicants than I can actually hire right now,” he said. “And most of them are not coming from Newman’s or AMR. They almost all exclusively have worked there before. But that’s not where they’re working now. I’ve got them that are working in hospitals. I’ve gotten – I’ve got a guy delivering pizza.”

Medevac Alabama currently operates in Clarke and Mobile counties. Hughes argued the city should allow his company to expand into Mobile despite the established companies’ recent improvement.

But Hughes said the city’s assessment excludes two other services provided by the private companies. One is to transport people who call them directly, and another is to move patients from a hospital to home or another medical facility.

“Those last two are not being measured, and there’s no way, really, for the city to measure them.,” he said, adding that hospitals are having more trouble getting people home.

“So that’s causing additional strain on the hospitals,” he added.

Hughes said the city has increased costs for patients by limiting competition while also relaxing price controls in June.

“And the moment that they did … ambulance services doubled and tripled overnight,” he said. “And there’s no competition, there’s no price-comparison shopping; there’s no anything.”

Some council members at Tuesday’s work session expressed reluctance to delay a decision.

“Does it make sense to leave these guys on the hook?” asked District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds.

Added District 1 Councilman Cory Penn: “What’s gonna change?”

District 2 Councilman William Carroll told FOX10 News has not make up his mind but suggested he’s open to allowing Medevac Alabama to operate.

“I think businesses wanting a business license or wanting to be able to do business within the city and have the capacity to do it, then I think we should allow that to happen,” he said. “Competition’s always good.”

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.