Saving elephants around the world

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Despite a ban on the international trade in ivory, elephants around the world are still being poached in large numbers. Tens of thousands of elephants are being killed every year for their ivory tusks. The ivory is often carved into ornaments and jewelry – China is the biggest consumer market for such products.

The Elephant Project, is a female-founded philanthropic toy company that has helped save hundreds of elephants worldwide by donating 100% of its net proceeds to global elephant rescue efforts… Her toy company just created a new elephant, the Baby Chaba, to represent a real elephant they’re saving and to bring more awareness about the care of our beloved elephants to kids and kids at heart. To date, The Elephant Project has helped aid in the rescue, rehabilitation, and protection of hundreds of elephants globally, while fostering numerous orphaned elephants and delighting families the world over.

The Elephant Project donates all proceeds from Save Us™ toy purchases to on-the-ground non-profit organizations like Elephant Nature Park, The Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, The Elephant Cooperation, Trunks Up Foundation and Wildlife SOS; all of whom share the company’s dedication to fight the poaching crisis and provide care to captive elephants.

By donating 100% of net proceeds from any purchase to trusted organizations that help fight the poaching crisis and provide care to injured, abandoned, orphaned, and abused elephants (including The Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, Elephant Nature Park, The Elephant Cooperation, Trunks Up Foundation, and Wildlife SOS), The Elephant Project assures customers that their money is making a significant contribution and direct impact on the lives of elephants at home and abroad. To date, Kristina and The Elephant Project have helped aid in the rescue and protection of hundreds of elephants, while fostering numerous orphaned elephants and delighting families the world over with their adorable Kiki, Tembo (and soon, Baby Chaba!) plushies.

