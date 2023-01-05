Smart Home must haves at the Consumer Electronics Show

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Smart Home continues to thrive, and what better place to show off the latest trends than at the largest technology conference in the world, CES. CES is in Las Vegas January 5–9, and 20-year Home Improvement and Lifestyle Expert Kathryn Emery will be inside the Smart Home Hall with the hottest trend for 2023 in Smart Home: Solar Powered Battery Back Up Generators – and how they work.

Becoming power independent tops peoples list for 2023 at home, that’s why Kathryn will be broadcasting straight from the Geneverse booth in the middle of the Smart Home Hall at CES. Kathryn joined us to share a few things from the CES:

•Secure home through storms, outages with the most reliable, affordable, and versatile form of backup power

•How to set up a solar powered generator and what exactly it can power

•How to save money by using it strategically during storms and everyday

About Kathryn:

Kathryn Emery did in-house PR for Home Depot for 17+ years, and now is a Home Expert for BeTheBestHome.com featured on/in Good Morning America, The Doctors, Inside Edition, USA Today, Martha Stewart Living, Consumer Reports, and regional news stations as a contributor nationwide. She attends dozens of trade shows every year to stay current on trends, including presenting at Home Depot, Lowes, True Value meetings. Kathryn is the official National Hardware Show correspondent. She has an engaged social following (@KathrynEmeryTV) more go to www.bethebesthome.com

---

