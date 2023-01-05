Tacky Jack’s kicking off Wacky Winter of Fun

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Create new works of art and learn new things with the best local and regional artists at Tacky Jacks in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach this winter!

Tacky Jacks will be hosting fun arts & crafts projects throughout the months of January and February. The events will take place on Mondays and Tuesdays, occurring around lunchtime. Prices vary by craft, but any event that charges a fee will include a Tacky Jacks gift card! The crafts and dates, along with prices, can be found below:

Gulf Shores’ activities can be found here.

Orange Beach activities can be found here.

That’s not all! You even have a chance to win a beach vacation, just by showcasing your creativity! Tacky Jacks is also hosting a virtual competition, that includes making your best duct tape “ugly sweater”.

Here are the rules and information:

The contest ends on February 15, 2023, at 11:59 pm. Enter online by submitting a photo of your tacky sweater. Entries must include duct tape as the main component of the design. All fabric must be covered in duct tape. Adding embellishments is acceptable as long as the majority of your design is created with duct tape. Share your creation with friends and encourage them to vote daily. The entry with the most votes will be considered the winner. Voting is limited to one vote per day per Facebook account.

Submissions will be accepted throughout the duration of the contest, but voting will only occur from February 1, 2023 (12:00 am) to February 15, 2023 (11:59 pm)

By entering this contest you agree to allow Tacky Jacks and other contest sponsors the right to use your submitted photos for promotional purposes.

Tacky Jacks has the final say on all entries including whether or not they meet the guidelines for submission. As a family-friendly restaurant, we will not accept entries that contain inappropriate or explicit content.

The Prize package includes a 3-night stay and gift cards for restaurants and attractions in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. Some restrictions may apply. The winner will be notified by February 28, 2023, and will agree to provide Tacky Jacks with the winning sweater for future promotional use and/or display. The Prize package has no cash value. If you have questions about the promotion please contact tackysweatergiveaway@gmail.com.

More information, and where you can submit your creation, can be found here.

