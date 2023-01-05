Advertise With Us
Two men arrested after attempting to make explosives, police say

Williford (left) and Shanta (right) were arrested on charges of manufacturing and deploying a destructive device.(Bay County Jail)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two are in custody after police say the men made explosive devices at the beach.

According to Panama City Beach Police, there were reports of a “bomb” being set off at Beach Scene, on 10059 Hutchison Boulevard.

Officers arrived and say contact was made with Kenneth Sean Wood, who reported a loud sound similar to a gunshot, and saw two other males in the parking lot. The men were identified as 21-year-old Vasyl Shanta, and 19-year-old Samuel Williford Hall, and Wood claimed they were making explosive devices in the parking lot.

Officers reported several disassembled and tampered shotgun shells on the property, and when confronted, Shanta and Hall admitted to using them with paper towels, a tube, and tape to allegedly make the devices.

The two men told PCBPD they were “being stupid” and did not plan to hurt anyone.

Shanta and Hall were arrested and charged with manufacturing and deploying a destructive device in violation of Florida State Statute 790.161. Bay County Bomb Squad also were called to the scene and determined the area to be safe.

