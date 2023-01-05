Two men charged with burglary in Baldwin County following New Year’s Day break-in

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Two men are in the Baldwin County jail after police say they broke into a Gulf Shores jewelry store on New Year’s Day.

34-year-old Ricardo Fabian Soto-Vargas and 36-year-old Sebastian Vilches are charged with third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, and possession of marijuana.

Police say it started when the alarm sounded. When police arrived, the suspects were gone, but it was clear that someone broke in.

Thankfully, nothing was taken, but officers immediately began the search for the car they say the suspects used to flee.

After finding it and pulling them over, detectives with Gulf Shores PD arrived to assist. The two were then arrested.

Investigators are now in contact with other law enforcement agencies to determine if the two have “connections to a South American theft ring.”

Police say that ring is responsible for similar crimes across the country.

