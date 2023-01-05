Upcoming GulfQuest exhibit explores slave trade, power of the human spirit

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Beginning January 4, 2023, and in conjunction with the 150th anniversary of Abraham Lincoln’s 1863 Emancipation Proclamation, the National Maritime Museum of the Gulf of Mexico (GulfQuest) will be hosting one of the most powerful and important exhibitions it has ever displayed. “Spirits of the Passage: The Story of the Transatlantic Slave Trade” explores the strength of the human spirit through a display of nearly 150 historical objects spanning more than 350 years.

The 3,500 sq. ft. exhibition will be on display through June 21, 2023. It’s the first exhibition of its kind to examine the entire history of the Transatlantic Slave Trade from the 16th to 19th century while presenting modern research and discoveries to the public. These include the latest marine archaeological discoveries, new research on key African societies and an exploration of the slave trade’s legacies.

A partnership with the Mel Fisher Maritime Museum in Key West, Florida, and the Frazier Museum in Louisville, Kentucky, “Spirits of the Passage” allows guests to see authentic artifacts from the wreck of an actual slave ship as well as dozens of objects from West African societies that show the uniqueness of the individual cultures they represent. These include religious objects, bronze and beadwork, pottery and jewelry. These compelling artifacts, maps, paintings and illustrations create a provocative picture of a tragic era while recognizing the legacy of strength and resilience that enslaved people left behind.

“Spirits of the Passage’ represents a wealth of new scholarship on a topic that often gets reduced to data and charts,” former Frazier Museum Executive Director and slave trade historian Madeleine Burnside said. “What’s so rare about this exhibition is how we delve into the details of this haunting world event—with real stories about specific people and coordinating artifacts.”

Objects for the exhibition are on loan from the Mel Fisher Maritime Museum. “Spirits of the Passage” is being brought to GulfQuest thanks to generous support from the Mobile County Commission. GulfQuest is open to the public Wednesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information about admission and operations, contact GulfQuest at (251) 436-8901 or visit www.gulfquestmuseum.com. Advanced tickets to GulfQuest can be purchased at: https://www.gulfquestmuseum.com/visit/online-tickets.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.