Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

1 injured in Thursday night shooting on Gorgas Street

(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a shooting on Gorgas Street Thursday night that left one person wounded.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Gorgas Street around 8:11 p.m. Thursday and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities said the victim had been talking to an unknown man when they got into an argument and the man shot the victim.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

MPD says 1 stabbed during carjacking
Gulf Coast RV and camping show
Gulf Coast RV and camping show
Accused Mobile New Year’s Eve shooter was defending himself, lawyer says
Accused Mobile New Year’s Eve shooter was defending himself, lawyer says
FOX10 News Logo
Murder conviction upheld for Alexander Bridges