Banned by federal law, guns allegedly used in Mobile mass shooting are legal under state law

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two guns that police say were used in a New Year’s Eve massing shooting downtown are illegal under federal law, but not state law.

Mobile officials vow to change that.

“We are seeing more and more cases involving what have come to be known as Glock switches,” incoming Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood said Thursday. “These are devices that are mass produced, mostly overseas. They can even be 3D-printed, which is very concerning.”

Police, who formally charged Thomas Earl Thomas Jr. with murder on Thursday, said the gun he is accused of firing had one of these devices that converted his weapon into a fully automatic machine gun. Authorities also have said a man who shot Thomas had a Glock switch, as well.

A demonstration by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in May showed how difficult the modified guns are to control – and why innocent bystanders are at such risk. The switch or chip, as it sometimes is called, makes it possible for a gun to fire many rounds in seconds. But it causes the gun to kick severely enough that even trained firearms experts using two hands have trouble keeping it steady.

Current Alabama law makes it a crime to alter a weapon. But Blackwood said that applies to things like rubbing off the serial number or other actions affecting the identification of a gun, not how it functions. He said the Glock switches are so new that state law hasn’t had time to catch up.

“Up until now, federal regulation over fully automatic machine guns has been enough, in our mind,” he told FOX10 News. “But with the prevalence of these Glock switches, how we’re seeing them flood the market, we just feel like there needs to be a state-law solution at this point.”

Blackwood says he has drafted sample legislation modeled after federal law and a statute in Virginia that specifically targets Glock switches. He said the Alabama District Attorneys Association also is working on a proposal as part of a larger criminal justice package.

State Rep. Sam Jones (D-Mobile) said he supports tightening the law.

“With this particular piece of material that changes it from semi-automatic to automatic, that is extremely dangerous,” he said. “The other thing about it is, is that I think that we don’t know how widely they’ve been distributed in the community.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Mobile has brought charges in a number of cases involving Glock chips. They include:

Trenteon Jeveon King, who is charged with shooting two people at a convenience store. He pleaded guilty in July to possession of a converted gun. A judge sentenced him in October to two years.

Sidney Rashard Collins, who is charged with murder in the death of a 14-year-old on Cheshire Drive in Mobile in February. He pleaded guilty in August to having a converted gun that he threw form his waistband while running from police downtown in May. He is scheduled to be sentenced later this year.

Austin Jaden Jones, who pleaded guilty in October to possession of converted guns. That stems from a raid at an apartment in June that turned up eight guns, including several with Glock switches.

Unless the state Legislature acts, though, federal court will remain the only venue for prosecuting people with these modified guns. Blackwood says he is confident of widespread support from Mobile-area lawmakers.

“They have been, you know, very, very positive about tougher criminal laws in the past,” he said. “I don’t expect this to be any different.”

Jones said he is hopeful, but he added that some of his colleagues who reflexively oppose restrictions on gun ownership.

“They look at it as being self-protection,” he said. “I don’t see how that particular equipment could be called self-protection.”

