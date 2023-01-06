Daphne Police make fentanyl trafficking arrest at Malbis hotel

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Daphne Police made a fentanyl trafficking arrest after responding to a local hotel to assist with an overdose. It happened early Friday morning, January 6, 2023 at Woodspring Suites.

It was about 1:45 a.m. when Daphne Police got a call to assist with an apparent drug overdose at Woodspring Suites on Fredrick Road in Malbis. An unidentified female was suffering from what’s believed to be a fentanyl overdose and was taken to the hospital. A warrant was issued, and a search of the room revealed what was going on inside the room.

In addition to fentanyl, police found marijuana, prescription narcotics, methamphetamine and several needles inside the hotel room and car (Daphne Police Department)

“In the drug use community, for lack of a better term, they tend to jump around from hotel to hotel, couch surf sometimes at friends’ houses and it’s just not unusual for us to encounter them at hotels,” explained Daphne Police Chief, Brian Gulsby.

Forty-eight-year-old Steven Lamont Yelding of Daphne was taken into custody after a search of the room and his car. Fifteen grams of fentanyl, prescription narcotics including hydrocodone and suboxone, marijuana, cash and several hypodermic needles were found inside the room. Police also found a small amount of methamphetamine in his car.

Police said they’ve had dealings with both Yelding and his female companion before. Yelding now faces three counts of possession of a controlled substance and a drug trafficking charge for the fentanyl.

“Overdoses have gotten out of control so it’s very concerning that that amount was found in our community,” Gulsby said.

Steven Yelding is being held in the Baldwin County Jail on no bond at this time on the trafficking charge. Investigators said once the female suspect is released from the hospital, she’ll also face charges.

