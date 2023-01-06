Family: Deputies had wrong home during ‘deputy-involved’ shooting

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Family members at the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in Hazel Green say deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office had the wrong home and shot the wrong person.

The family of the man confirmed he has died from his injuries.

A statement from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office identified Ray King, age 50, as the man who was shot and killed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation headed by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were patrolling the area when they were advised of gunshots being fired on Dixon Road. The shots allegedly stemmed from a domestic situation outside one of the homes. When deputies made contact with King, he was armed, according to the sheriff’s office.

The statement said deputies fired their weapons and King was struck and killed. King’s handgun was recovered from the scene.

Family members have declined to be on camera for an interview.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are continuing to investigate the deputy-involved shooting in Hazel Green.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office posted the following on its Facebook page:

WAFF reporter Romario Gardner arrived on the scene around midnight. He witnessed a woman drive up, run to officers and say “that’s my dad” with tears in her eyes. Nearly 40 minutes later, he heard a loud scream and crying from the crime scene.

Dannie Owen, a resident who lives near the scene, said he and his wife heard eight gunshots around 11 p.m.

“We were laying in the bed watching TV and heard a set of gunshots and go outside to check it out and didn’t hear anything, so we went back inside,” Owen said.

About 15 minutes later, he said they heard even more shots in rapid fire. He said it was so fast he couldn’t keep count.

No deputies were injured overnight, according to the sheriff’s office.

ALEA is leading the investigation of the deputy-involved shooting.

A spokesperson from Madison County Schools has released the following statement:

The Madison County School System was saddened to learn of the death of Mr. Ray D. King in an incident on Thursday evening. Mr. King had served the district for the past 15 years as a Custodian at New Market School.

