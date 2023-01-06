Firefighters tackle blaze in chemical fire at Tigur-Sul in Atmore

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An intense fire ravaged the area at Tigur-Sul Products on Friday morning in Atmore, Ala.

At the moment, the cause of the fire is still unknown, but EMA Director David Adams says chemicals were involved.

“We did have a fire involving a sulfur product- powdered, dry, granular- I am not sure the exact state of it-- not in its molten state,” explained Adams.

Firefighters arrived around 9:30 a.m. to battle the blaze.

In videos from a viewer, you can see the plumes of smoke rising above one of the buildings.

The effort to fight the fire drew substantial support from neighboring agencies.

Adams says around 11:30 a.m., Atmore PD asked residents near Tigur-Sul to shelter in place until the smoke subsided.

“We issued a shelter in place order as far as the south of the state line. The breeze was out of the North this morning and it was very light, fortunately. We are continuing air quality during this time,” said Adams.

Meanwhile, the stretch of Highway 31 near the plant and was closed off- with endpoints at West Road and James Road.

“Atmore PD and the sheriff’s department did a good job of getting the highway closed and boarded off so that motorists would not be in trouble. CSX was very supportive- as you can see there’s a railroad track... they got their trains off the tracks,” he added.

Adams says folks can smell the aftermath of the fire, but the air is safe to breathe.

“They will smell it in the air- you and I can smell it where we are standing. However, this is not hazardous. Oxidous, but not hazardous- via air-monitoring equipment that has been brought in. We have used it on sight and it’s even clearer,” he said.

According to Adams, there are no injuries, and all Tigur-Sul employees are safe. The shelter in place order was lifted around 1 p.m. and traffic resumed as usual.

FOX10 News will keep you updated as we learn more.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.