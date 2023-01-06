Advertise With Us
The importance of prevention and early detection of kidney issues

By Joe Emer
Published: Jan. 6, 2023
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - More than 37 million Americans and 850 million people worldwide suffer from chronic kidney conditions that can impact virtually every aspect of their lives.

Dr. Susan Quaggin is the President of the American Society of Nephrology. She joined us on Studio10 to discuss the importance of prevention and early detection.

We take a look at some of the following questions:

•Why is it so important for Americans and their families to talk about kidney health and create a plan of action?

•Can you discuss some of the latest developments in kidney treatment, research, and care?

•How are new initiatives helping raise awareness for kidney health?

For more information visit: www.asn-online.org

