Jennifer Jolly gives an inside look at CES 2023
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jennifer Jolly gives us an inside look at the hottest new gadgets and tech tools from the most influential tech event in the world, The Consumer Electronic Show.
Learn more about Jennifer at www.techish.com
Interview Provided by techish.com
---
Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.