MCPSS Signature Academy Showcase

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County Public School System is looking forward to their Signature Academy Showcase this year. Claire Minto and Lakenda Craig joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 with more information.

The showcase takes place January 10, 2023 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. This is an opportunity for all 7th and 8th grade parents and students to learn more about their high school opportunities and to find out which MCPSS high school signature academy is right for your family.

Visit www.academiesofmobile.com for more information or email Claire Minto at cminto@mcpss.com.

