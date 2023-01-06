Mobile County judge suffers stroke

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County Circuit Judge James Patterson suffered a stroke over the Christmas holidays and remains hospitalized, according to sources.

Mobile County Presiding Circuit Judge Michael Youngpeter told FOX10 News that he would meet with his colleagues to discuss how to proceed in the coming weeks. He said it likely would involve asking a retired judge or judges to cover his docket.

“Nothing’s been missed, and we intend to keep it that way,” he said.

That is how the Mobile County court system handled Patterson’s docket when he was suspended last year after the Judicial Inquiry Commission filed an ethics complaint over Patterson’s behavior on the bench. The judge resolved that issue by agreeing to accept a public censure and complete 15 hours of judicial education. He had returned to the job in October.

A 1978 UMS Preparatory School graduate, Patterson went on to graduate from Samford University in Birmingham in 1982 and got a law degree from its Cumberland School of Law.

Patterson served in the Navy on various aircraft carriers as a helicopter attack pilot and nuclear weapons delivery pilot, according to his court biography.

