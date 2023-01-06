Advertise With Us
More sunshine expected

By Jason Smith
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(WALA) - It was a beautiful, sunny day today with more nice days ahead in the forecast. The surface front is now well to our east and much drier air is moving in. We expect a clear night overnight, with lows in the low 40s. Sunshine will return on Friday with highs in the mid-60s.

Sunshine should continue on Friday and Saturday with mild afternoon temperatures. The nights will be cool with lows in the 40s. A few light showers are possible on Sunday with a rain chance at 30%. Scattered rain is also possible Monday night and Tuesday. These next two systems should be fairly weak and severe weather is not expected.

Our next good rain chance should hold off until Thursday.

Temperatures should continue to run a little above average.

