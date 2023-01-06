Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

MPD finds 2 wrecked, shot-up cars but no victims

Police Lights MGN
Police Lights MGN(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are left with a mystery after finding two wrecked, bullet-riddled cars on St. Stephens Road Thursday night.

Officers investigating a report of shots fired responded to St. Stephens Road and Laws Street shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday and found two wrecked, abandoned vehicles with multiple bullet holes, authorities said. A nearby occupied residence was also struck by gunfire.

MPD said they have not received any reports of injuries concerning the wrecked vehicles and no one was injured at the residence.

This is an active investigation.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Firefighters tackle blaze in chemical fire at Tigur-Sul in Atmore
Firefighters tackle blaze in chemical fire at Tigur-Sul in Atmore
In addition to fentanyl, police found marijuana, prescription narcotics, methamphetamine and...
Daphne Police make fentanyl trafficking arrest at Malbis hotel
MPD says 1 stabbed during carjacking
1 injured in Thursday night shooting on Gorgas Street