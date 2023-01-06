MPD looking for suspect who struck 2 victims with vehicle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD needs the public’s help in locating Jamichal Hall, 20, who struck two female victims with her vehicle intentionally, according to police.

Authorities said on Jan.1, officers responded to University Hospital regarding two women who had been struck by a vehicle.

According to police, they discovered the victims and Hall were at 326 Azalea Road, Vibez Cocktail and Eatery, in the parking lot when a verbal altercation took place.

The altercation turned physical and Hall got into her vehicle and intentionally struck the victims.

The victims were transported to the hospital by a personal vehicle and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said in addition to this crime, Hall also has active warrants for second degree assault and third degree assault.

