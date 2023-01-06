MPD: Man arrested after trying to flee police in stolen car

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man led officers on a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon in a stolen vehicle then tried to escape on foot before being captured, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Twenty-one-year-old Vantrezz Reels was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail.

It began around 1:50 p.m. when officer spotted a stolen vehicle near Dauphin Island Parkway and Government Street. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. The chase ended near Airport Boulevard and Interstate 65 when the drive, later identified as Reels, got out of the vehicle and fled on foot before quickly being caught, police said.

Reels was arrested for receiving stolen property, attempting to elude, certain persons forbidden, reckless endangerment and a Sex Offender Registration Notification Act (SORNA) charge. He also had an outstanding warrant, according to police.

