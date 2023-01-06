MPD provides mental health resources for those affected by downtown shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been almost a week since one man was killed, and seven innocent people were injured. But there’s several more people who are still dealing with trauma.

“You may not have been shot or injured in anyway but everyone who was present they’re a part of that incident,” said Corporal Nathaniel McCarty with MPD’s Victim Services Unit.

MPD’s Victim Services Unit is offering two events to connect people in need with counseling and crisis intervention resources so those who are struggling can get the help they need.

“You can have mental health care out there, but everybody may not have that access, so we wanted to put on these two events to make sure the people in Mobile have access to this care,” said victim advocate Stacey Woodyard.

Victim advocates with MPD says they’ve already had calls from several people who are looking for help to cope with what they saw and heard last Saturday.

“We have a young lady who was down there and witnessed this incident and now she’s having issues sleeping,” said Brandie Battiste with victim advocate. “We just want to make sure people are able to go back into their lives and live them to the fullest.”

Seven different agencies including AltaPointe Health will be on site to direct people to the resource that will work best for them.

“We can talk to them on the spot and help them process things or we can refer them to outpatient counseling services,” said Dr. Cindy Gipson.

While there’s no one size fits all way to move forward. Those involved say reaching out for help can be an important first step.

“Everybody’s response is different and what they need to heal and move beyond it is different as well,” said Gipson.

“We have a way for you to get that total healing in the process. Just come out and see what resources are available to you,” said McCarty.

If you want to be connected to mental health resources, you can go to Public Safety Memorial Park on Saturday, January 7th from 10 am-noon. They’ll also have another event next Wednesday at MPD’s first precinct 2601 Dauphin Island Parkway from 3-6pm.

If you’re unable to make either of these events, you can also call the Lifeline’s Counseling Services Crisis hotline at 251-473-7273.

