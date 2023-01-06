Self-driving technology is coming to strollers

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Canadian-based baby gear startup Gluxkind was showing off its Ella AI Powered Smart Stroller at this year’s CES, the consumer electronics show in Las Vegas that offers some of the most cutting edge -- and out-there -- new technologies.

The smart stroller offers much of the same tech seen in autonomous cars and delivery robots, including a dual-motor system for uphill walks and automatic downhill brake assist. Like a Tesla with “Autopilot,” the Gluxkind’s stroller’s onboard technolgy has sensors that detect objects around it -- but it’s meant to serve as an “extra pairs of eyes and an extra set of hands,” according to the company’s website -- not a replacement for a caregiver.

The Ella stroller is able to drive itself for hands-free strolling -- but only when a child is not inside. It uses cameras to monitor surroundings and navigate the sidewalks.

For parents who are probably and understandably nervous about putting their baby in a stroller with a mind of its own, Gluxkind provided a YouTube video with some use cases. A parent walking a stroller down hill rushes to save a child’s dropped toy that is rolling away. The stroller brakes on its own.

In another demo, a child is tired of sitting in the stroller and wants to be carried. The Ella strolls itself while the parent carries the child.

Still self-driving technology isn’t totally proven and certainly not ready for prime time. Although companies that have implemented the technology in cars say they add an element of safety when used properly and the driver is paying attention, putting children in the care of AI may not be for everyone.

For $3,300, parents can join the pre-order list for the 30-pound Ella, one of the consumer tech products named as an Innovation Awards Honoree at the 2023 CES show. Deliveries of the stroller are expected to begin in April 2023, according to the company website.

On-demand, 3D printed, personalized skin health supplements

Nourished x Neutrogena Skin360 SkinStacks showcase the latest digital health and beauty tech getting early buzz week. These are the first on-demand, 3D-printed, personalized skin health supplements. The way it all works is really cool. First, use Neutrogena’s tech tool to assess your skin via selfie, and answer a few questions about skin routine, goals, lifestyle, and environment. Then, let the AI work its magic to cook up a specialized formulation with seven different ingredients from various vitamins and other nutrients to deliver customized gummies that help your skin from the inside out. Available as of January 3, $50 for a one-month supply.

New Ring CarCam

Ring expanded its product offerings with the Ring CarCam. There are two cameras; one to keep an eye on the interior and the other facing the front window to capture any insurance-worthy incidents.

CarCam will immediately start recording when you say Alexa, record. The hardware is powered from the car battery and uses WiFi to communicate unless you opt for LTE and pay for a Ring Protect Go subscription. The camera itself will cost you about $250. Car Cam is not compatible with certain electric and other vehicles; check here to review a list of known vehicles that are NOT compatible. Pre-orders ship February 15, 2023.

