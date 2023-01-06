Semmes Fire-Rescue dedicates newest fire engine

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Semmes Fire-Rescue Department held a special ceremony Thursday as it put its new fire engine into service.

The new truck was dedicated with a push-in ceremony, a long tradition of the fire service.

The community came together to help welcome Engine-1 to the Semmes FRD fleet, with everyone lending a hand to push the truck into the bay.

Fire Chief Kevin Brooks said this is the department’s first custom-built engine, so it was worth the wait.

“It’s custom built for our needs and we’re getting exactly what we want, and so it takes longer to get the truck because you have to build it from the ground up,” he said. “But it’s well worth the wait and the cost, and to get something you want and deserve.”

Brooks said the new truck cost nearly $600,000 and comes equipped with everything they need to be more efficient at fighting fires and improving their response times.

The department now has three frontline fire engines, one reserve, a couple of brush trucks and a hazmat trailer.

