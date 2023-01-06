Senior Bowl moves Nelly concert to Mardi Gras Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Senior Bowl officials said they are expecting a huge crowd for a free concert feature rapper Nelly, prompting a change of venue.

The concert, originally set to take place in Cathedral Square, has been moved to the larger Mardi Gras Park.

Senior bowl leaders said they noticed an extraordinary surge in social media activity and chatter about Nelly’s upcoming Mobile gig.

“The immediate buzz generated by the original Nelly announcement in early December made this move from Cathedral Square to Mardi Gras Park an easy decision”, said Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy. “The social media traction and word-of-mouth excitement in the community have been through the roof. Nelly has mass appeal across all demographics, so we anticipate a much larger crowd than Cathedral Square could reasonably hold.”

Senior Bowl officials said the free concert will begin at about 8 p.m., shortly after the conclusion of the Conde Cavaliers Mardi Gras parade.

---

