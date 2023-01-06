Several shots fired into vehicles and homes in Baldwin County cities

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin County deputies are trying to solve a string of shots fired calls in Daphne and Bay Minette.

There were four different crimes with someone shooting up cars and homes.

It happened late last month, and investigators need help finding whoever this is, so they can figure out why.

The two cases in Daphne are not believed to be connected to the two other cases in Bay Minette.

In Daphne, the shots were fired around Pollard Road last week. It happened during the late-night hours of December 26 and early morning hours of the 27. BCSO said no one was hurt, but homes and vehicles were hit.

The same type crimes also happened in Bay Minette, off Nicholasville Road on December 23. Deputies said there were two calls of shots fired. Homes and vehicles hit, but once again, no injuries.

Baldwin County Sheriffs said they are pursuing many leads but need help finding out the identities of everyone involved. Contact Investigator McSwain at 251-972-8589 or contact the dispatch center at 251-937-0202 with any information about these cases.

---

