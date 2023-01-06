Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Several shots fired into vehicles and homes in Baldwin County cities

Baldwin County Sheriff's Office logo
Baldwin County Sheriff's Office logo(Baldwin County Sheriff's Office)
By Lacey Beasley
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin County deputies are trying to solve a string of shots fired calls in Daphne and Bay Minette.

There were four different crimes with someone shooting up cars and homes.

It happened late last month, and investigators need help finding whoever this is, so they can figure out why.

The two cases in Daphne are not believed to be connected to the two other cases in Bay Minette.

In Daphne, the shots were fired around Pollard Road last week. It happened during the late-night hours of December 26 and early morning hours of the 27. BCSO said no one was hurt, but homes and vehicles were hit.

The same type crimes also happened in Bay Minette, off Nicholasville Road on December 23. Deputies said there were two calls of shots fired. Homes and vehicles hit, but once again, no injuries.

Baldwin County Sheriffs said they are pursuing many leads but need help finding out the identities of everyone involved. Contact Investigator McSwain at 251-972-8589 or contact the dispatch center at 251-937-0202 with any information about these cases.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Let the good times roll! 12th Night is the official start of Carnival Season. From the king...
12th Night ushering in 2023 Carnival Season
Mobile County judge suffers stroke
MPD: Man arrested after trying to flee police in stolen car
MPD: Man arrested after trying to flee police in stolen car
No charges yet for shooting innocent bystanders in the NYE shooting
No charges yet for shooting innocent bystanders in the NYE shooting
More details on the suspect arrested in the NYE mass shooting
More details on the suspect arrested in the NYE mass shooting