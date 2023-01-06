Sunny but cooler for Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s clear and chilly out there this morning so grab the jackets before you leave the house! We’ll end up with a sunny sky again, but we’ll be a little cooler this afternoon with a high in the upper 60s. Overnight lows will drop down to the lower 40s. As for the weekend, expect a quick warmup with highs back in the low 70s for Saturday and Sunday and overnight lows will jump back to the low 50s. There will be chances of rain coming back starting Sunday. There may be a few rumbles of thunder but there shouldn’t be any severe weather threats like we dealt with last time. Next week stays pretty mild with a few chances for showers taking place almost every day and highs in the mid to upper 60s. No signs of extreme cold returning for now.

---

