Who shot innocent bystanders New Year’s Eve? Mobile County DA elect weighs in

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile County District Attorney Elect, Keith Blackwood was disgusted at what happened in Downtown Mobile on New Year’s Eve.

He said, “It was a completely despicable thing to do.”

Thomas Thomas Jr, who was shot himself, is out of the hospital and the first person arrested in that mass shooting. He’s accused of killing Jatarious Reives.

Mobile Police said seven innocent bystanders were caught in the gunfire but so far, nobody’s been charged with shooting them.

Blackwood said, “The burden that we have with the evidence is higher in an Aniah’s law detention hearing than it would be in a normal bond hearing. So if the investigation is not at the point where we feel comfortable meeting that burden, and we can go forward on another charge, that’s what we’re going to do and in this case, as the investigation plays out, I fully expect there to be more charges.”

Aniah’s law, created after the murder of Aniah Blanchard, allows for prosecutors to ask for no bond when a suspect is accused of certain crimes like murder.

Blackwood said his office continues sorting through hundreds of pieces of evidence, including surveillance video from the crime scene.He said there will be justice for the innocent.

“We we have not forgotten them. Certainly, they are very much at the forefront of our minds and you know, we’re looking for justice for them. We want the investigation to be strong. We want the cases to be strong and I’m confident the charges will be brought,” said Blackwood.

The Mobile Police Department is also offering free counseling resources to anyone affected by Saturday’s mass shooting.

The victim services unit said it’s already received calls from families with shaken nerves.

They’ll have a resource center set up at Public Safety Memorial Park on Saturday, from 10am to noon and then on Wednesday from 3 to 6 in the afternoon.

If you’re not able to make it in person, you can also call the 24/7 Lifelines Counseling Services at 251-473-7273.

