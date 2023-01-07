Alabama woman identified as victim of fatal Highway 98 crash

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mobile-native Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, has been identified as the victim of a fatal car crash in George County on Thursday.

At around 2:30 p.m., a 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by Macarilla was traveling westbound on Highway 98 near the Mississippi-Alabama state line when it collided with an eastbound Dodge Ram as well as a Honda Accord.

Macarilla received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at a hospital on Friday.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

