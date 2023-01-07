Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Alabama woman identified as victim of fatal Highway 98 crash

Mobile-native Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, has been identified as the victim of a fatal car...
Mobile-native Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, has been identified as the victim of a fatal car crash in George County on Thursday(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mobile-native Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, has been identified as the victim of a fatal car crash in George County on Thursday.

At around 2:30 p.m., a 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by Macarilla was traveling westbound on Highway 98 near the Mississippi-Alabama state line when it collided with an eastbound Dodge Ram as well as a Honda Accord.

Macarilla received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at a hospital on Friday.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

MPD’s victim services unit offers trauma healing in the wake of violent events in Downtown Mobile
Prichard man shot and killed inside car by passenger in back seat
A boil water notice issued by the city of Moss Point on Thursday has been lifted.
Boil water notice lifted for Moss Point residents
The Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Florida arrested Marcus Flintroy on drug and weapons...
ECSO arrests Pensacola man on drug, weapons charges
Victim: George Lavon Bush, 45
Prichard man shot and killed inside car by passenger in back seat