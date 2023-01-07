Congressman Jerry Carl weighs in on House Speaker vote

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Congress is set to go back in session at 10 p.m. ET for a 14th round to see if Congressman Kevin McCarthy can secure enough votes needed to become Speaker of the House.

In day four -- McCarthy managed to flip 15 GOP lawmakers and expects he’ll have the votes needed Friday night. The House can’t kick off the new Congress or swear in new members until a speaker is elected. This is now the longest speaker contest in 164 years.

While it’s now Day 4 and 14 ballots later -- Alabama Congressman Jerry Carl says the negotiations have been ongoing for months.

“This is a process people really need to see. They don’t understand -- they think Washington -- everyone just signs off on everything. In reality we argue and debate stuff like this all of the time,” said Rep. Carl, (R) Alabama. “What you’re watching is the sausage being made... You might like to eat it but you never want to watch it being made.”

Still there are six holdouts -- including Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz leading the charge against Rep. McCarthy.

“I have heard from my colleagues about all the important work we have to do. And it is my sincere fear that if we were to allow Mr. McCarthy to assume the speakership that would not get done, that it would be business as usual,” said Rep. Gaetz, earlier in the week.

“One of the questions we keep asking -- if not McCarthy who? -- And no one can give us that answer. Obviously, they brought Jim Jordan up. We all love Jim Jordan -- he’d do a great job, but Jim Jordan doesn’t want the job. If not McCarthy who -- we can’t get a handful to decide on that who because it has become personal at this point,” said Rep. Carl.

In the end -- Congressman Carl says it’s a numbers game.

“Something to watch out for -- the Democrats -- how many just pack up and go home. We certainly hope all of our members stay here and some of them go home - it changes the numbers too. But I promise you we’re going to be here until it’s done,” said Rep. Carl.

Rep. Carl said if McCarthy is elected as speaker tonight -- look for him to be sworn in as they begin to move forward. Again - likely working into the early morning hours.

