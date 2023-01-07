Despite challenges, crawfish season expected to start soon across the area

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The search for crawfish could be a long one. At least for another few weeks as places struggle for ample supply of the popular mudbugs.

J.J. Saurage with DIP Seafood says he’s not concerned.

“I’ve seen it start in January and I’ve seen it start in February. We plan on starting next week or the following week,” Saurage said.

The seasons have had its ups and downs through the past years. Last year, the cold weather impacted the supply. This year, it’s the opposite.

“What impacting them right now is the August September, where we had those 69 days of rain. That’s what impacted us now. We got a little bit later start on our growing season. That’s what’s holding them back right now,” Saurage said.

And just like everything else, inflation has also played a part for farmers. They’ve encountered higher costs when it comes to bait and pumping water.

But the wait will soon be over. Saurage expects supply to increase just in time for Mardi Gras.

“They’re used to me having them already. And my phone has been ringing off of the hook. We’ve been telling them to be patient. It’s coming,” Saurage said.

