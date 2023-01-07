Expect a fair start to the weekend

(WALA) - It was a beautiful, sunny day today with another beautiful Saturday ahead in the forecast. We expect a clear night overnight, with lows in the mid-40s. We expect a mild Saturday with highs near 70.

A few light showers are possible on Sunday with a rain chance at 30%. There is a little better rain chance to our north and west Saturday morning. Spotty light rain is also possible Monday night and Tuesday. These next two systems should be fairly weak and severe weather is not expected.

Our next good rain chance should hold off until Thursday.

Temperatures should continue to be a little above average.

