Florida may seek death penalty for man accused of killing Okaloosa County deputy

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - An Okaloosa County grand jury indicted Timothy Price-Williams for first-degree murder and several other charges in connection with a Christmas Eve shooting that killed a sheriff’s deputy and the state of Florida may seek the death penalty.

The grand jury handed down the indictments Friday, announced Ginger Bowden Madden, state attorney for the First Judicial Circuit of Florida.

Cpl. Ray Hamilton, a member of the OCSO Special Response Team, died from his injuries at a local hospital after being shot while responding to Price-Williams’ home on North Park Boulevard near Fort Walton Beach on Dec. 24 to investigate a reported felony domestic violence battery.

Officials said Price-Williams wouldn’t come out of his home and when they tried to deploy non-lethal gas, they said Price-Williams opened fire on them. Hamilton was shot and killed.

Deputies fired back, hitting Price-Williams. His injuries were non-life threatening.

In addition to first-degree murder, Price-Williams was indicted Friday on three counts of attempted first-degree murder of law enforcement.

Madden said she’s asking a death penalty review committee to take a look at the evidence against Price-Williams to see if the death penalty is warranted.

“If he is convicted of these charges, the court has no options other than to sentence the defendant to life in prison or to death,” said Madden. “The best way for my office to honor Cpl. Ray Hamilton is to do everything we can to protect the integrity of the case and ensure a successful outcome.”

Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden thinks it is.

Price-Williams is in the Okaloosa County Jail without bond. His arraignment hearing will take place next month.

