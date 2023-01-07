Homeless man accused of assaulting EMT

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A homeless man was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail Friday afternoon after an emergency medical technician was attacked while trying to help him, according to authorities.

Police said they went to a McDonald’s on Springdale Boulevard and found that an EMT attempted to help 49-year-old Richard Omara when Omara got angry at the EMT and threatened to hurt him. Omara then allegedly pushed the EMT to the ground causing him to hurt his head.

Omara was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and assault. His bond hearing is set for Monday.

