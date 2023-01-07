Mobile County prosecutors push for no bail in Aniah’s Law cases

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Friday heard bids by prosecutors to deny bail in two unrelated cases that both involve high-profile, violent crimes committed in recent weeks.

Mobile County Presiding District Judge Spiro Cheriogtois ordered both temporarily jailed without bond, as required under Aniah’s Law, a constitutional amendment passed by voters in November that gives judges the discretion to deny bail for people accused of certain serious offenses. Judges will decide next week whether to keep the defendants locked up until their cases are over.

Judges still are grappling with how to apply the new law. In a sign of that, two other judges – George Zoghby and Zackery Moore – watched Friday’s proceedings from the courtroom. So far, only one Aniah’s Law petition has been litigated in Mobile. In that case, Moore denied a request to hold Jervoris Durmaine Scarbrough without bail on a murder charge in a cold case dating to 2014.

The cases Friday involved two people whom Mobile police have accused of having gang ties. Thomas Earl Thomas Jr., 22, of Mobile, stands accused of sparking a mass shooting on Dauphin Street during the city’s New Year’s Eve celebration. The shooting left JaTerious Reives and seven bystanders wounded, according to police.

The other defendant, Darrius Dewayne Rowser,, 19, of Mobile, is charged with shooting six people in two separate incidents.

Both men will appear next week for Aniah’s Law hearings in which prosecutors will try to convince judges that the defendants should be denied bail. It is an issue that city officials are following closely.

“We believe there is more than sufficient evidence to show that Thomas’ actions on New Year’s Eve demonstrated a clear disregard for human life and that his release on bail while awaiting trial would present a clear danger to the public,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said in a statement.

It remains unclear how often judges might agree to deny bail in non-capital cases, however. A FOX10 News investigation last year determined that since the Alabama Supreme Court a year ago raised the highest recommended bail amount in murder cases to $1.5 million, bail had not been set that high for a single defendant charged with that offense.

Mobile County District Attorney-elect Keith Blackwood told FOX10 News on Friday that he hopes judges deny bail in cases that warrant it.

“It was passed on a bipartisan basis unanimously by two houses in the Legislature, the House and the Senate,” he said. “It was signed by the governor; it was ratified by the people with over a million votes. And so, you know, I think the judicial branch should get on board with everybody else in the state of Alabama and apply this whenever it’s appropriate.”

The burden of proof in Aniah’s Law cases – “clear and convincing evidence” – is higher than a traditional bond hearing or even a preliminary hearing, where probable cause is the standard. As a result, Blackwood said, prosecutors intend to call more witnesses and present more evidence than for other pre-trial hearings.

Attorneys for the two defendants argued that the new law should not apply to their clients. Chase Dearman, who represents Thomas, told reporters that his client was acting in self-defense. Beyond that, he questioned the constitutionality the new measure.

Michael Kaoui, Rowser’s lawyer, said his client is innocent.

“They’re allegations, and it’s the state’s burden to prove them,” he said. “At this point, you know, my client denies any involvement whatsoever.”

Prosecutors in court told the judge that Rowser has a juvenile criminal record. But Kaoui said outside the courtroom that there are “a lot of good things going for him” and denied that the defendant is affiliated with a gang. He said Rowser has a security clearance card allowing him to work at facilities like the Alabama Port Authority.

“This young man has no prior criminal history as an adult,” he said. “He’s got his GED, or his high school diploma.”

Rowser has been charged with 14 felony offenses from difference incidents that police have described as a “crime spree.” Those charges include attempted murder, first-degree assault and burglary. He is accused of a shooting that injured two at the Beltline Walmart last month, a shooting that wounded four at the Paparazzi Night Club in November and a home invasion on Dukes Avenue in December.

The District Attorney’s Office filed its Aniah’s Law application in the burglary case because the new law does not apply to assault or attempted murder.

“The evidence of the other cases will be a part of that hearing because that evidence goes to show that he is a danger to the community and should be held without bail until trial,” Blackwood said.

From the bench, Cheriogotis lamented how common it has become for young men to appear in his courtroom facing such serious charges.

“I think it’s insane how many young people are willing to kill each other over such temporary and limited issues,” he said.

