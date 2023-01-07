MPD implementing new parking changes to control downtown congestion

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -For the first time since that deadly mass shooting in the heart of downtown Mobile, the public is hearing from the man in charge of keeping people safe in the entertainment district.

Precinct Commander Captain Matthew Garrett introduced new parking changes that are being implemented this week, on the same street where that shooting happened.

They go into effect Friday night.

Beginning at 11:00, on Dauphin Street between Conception and Jackson streets you cannot park.

Captain Garrett says this is necessary to not only cut down on the congestion but also, illegal activity.

Twenty spots on Dauphin Street will be affected by the change between the hours of 11-3 a.m. Friday through Sunday.

Captain Garrett introduced this plan nearly two months ago to cut down on several issues officers have been seeing.

“It was first thought of back in early November and it was thought of with unfortunately just like this incident in mind, trying to prevent scenarios where violent crime occurs,” Garrett said.

Captain Garrett was one of 80 officers in downtown the night of New Year’s Eve.

He says they frequently see too many people gathering on Dauphin Street for the wrong purpose.

“Basically they were having a party at their car. They would bring alcohol down in the car and there would be large groups standing around the car drinking alcohol which they were able to do because the road was shut down and there was no threat of being struck by a vehicle,” Garrett said.

Parking isn’t the only change recently made.

The decision was made to move the highly anticipated Nelly concert from Cathedral Square over to Mardi Gras Park.

With many people still concerned about coming downtown, Captain Garrett ensures the public they are doing everything they can.

“We’re gonna continue to push forward and do the job that they’ve always done. And the best thing we can tell people is we’re gonna do it to the best of our ability,” he said.

Drivers are encouraged to move their cars before 11:00 to avoid being ticketed or towed.

