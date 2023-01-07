MPD’s victim services unit offers trauma healing in the wake of violent events in Downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been a week since the mass shooting in Downtown Mobile on New Year’s Eve.

Mobile Police department’s Victim Services unit held an event to connect people, shaken up by what happened, with mental health resources.

“We’ve had a couple of calls of people who were downtown who have asked for help, we are providing services to those families,” said Stacey Woodyard, a Victim Advocate with MPD.

MPD’s Victim Services Unit along with six different local agencies set up at Public Safety Memorial Park for a day of trauma healing and recovery.

“We’re here because of the incident that happened on New Year’s Eve and the trauma that carries, not just for the people that were shot or injured, but also for the people that were around or people who have just seen the stories and affected by it,” said Cindy Gibson, Associate Director of Crisis Services at Alta-Pointe.

Alta-pointe is connecting those looking for help with resources that will work best for them and their situation.

“We can direct them to counseling or we’ve actually had people come into our crisis center who were there that night and affected by it and needed to stay overnight and get some help,” said Gibson.

Surviving 3.6, Inc., was another service available at the event. They help mothers cope with losing their children to tragedy.

“We are out here because our organization helps mothers with burials, with grave markers, we do everything that we can to alleviate the stress from a mother that has lost a child or children from that tragedy,” said Tammy Steele, Founder & CEO of Surviving 3.6, Inc.

Stacey woodyard, one of the victim advocates with MPD said some people’s response to trauma can take time and does always happen right away.

“I’ve had calls a year later sometimes from events, where someone wanted counseling, said okay now I’m ready for counseling. So we’re not here to force counseling on them or crisis intervention, but to just make sure that they know it’s available to them whenever they need it,” said Woodyard.

If you were unable to attend Saturday’s event there is also another event next Wednesday at MPD’s first precinct on Dauphin Island Parkway from 3-6 p.m.

