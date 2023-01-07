Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Tons of sun for our Saturday!

By Matt Barrentine
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Looking fantastic for us on this Saturday. The skies will be clear and blue, the temperatures will be comfortable, and there won’t be any rain. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Sunday morning starts in the low 50s. Clouds will be moving in ahead of a system approaching from the west. A line of showers will move into the area around lunchtime, but it will be weakening and breaking apart. So, most of us will only see light, scattered to spotty showers for Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

It will be quiet and comfortable to start the upcoming work week. The next decent chance of showers and storms will come on Friday.

Have a great Saturday!

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Outlook
Weather Outlook for Saturday January 7, 2023
Today's Outlook for Friday Evening, Jan. 6, 2023 from FOX10 News
Expect a fair start to the weekend
Today's Outlook for Friday Evening, Jan. 6, 2023 from FOX10 News
Today's Outlook for Friday Evening, Jan. 6, 2023 from FOX10 News
Morning Weather Update for Friday Jan. 6, 2023
Sunny but cooler for Friday