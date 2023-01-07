Tons of sun for our Saturday!

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Looking fantastic for us on this Saturday. The skies will be clear and blue, the temperatures will be comfortable, and there won’t be any rain. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Sunday morning starts in the low 50s. Clouds will be moving in ahead of a system approaching from the west. A line of showers will move into the area around lunchtime, but it will be weakening and breaking apart. So, most of us will only see light, scattered to spotty showers for Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

It will be quiet and comfortable to start the upcoming work week. The next decent chance of showers and storms will come on Friday.

Have a great Saturday!

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.