2 vehicle crash claims the life of a Mobile man

(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:50 p.m. on Saturday has claimed the life of a Mobile man, according to authorities.

Police said Jason E. Thompson, 50, was driving his 2008 Ford Focus when a 2020 Ford F-250 driven by Michael G. Mcgraw, 41, struck him in the rear.

After the initial collision, both vehicles left the road and struck a fence where Thompson was pronounced dead on the scene, according to ALEA.

Authorities said the crash occurred on McFarland Road, approximately two miles west of Mobile.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division said they are continuing to investigate the situation.

---

