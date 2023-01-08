Barrel racing accident kills 1 in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fl. (WALA) - A barrel racing accident has claimed the life of an out of town woman who was competing in the Baker Rodeo, according to police.

Police said the incident took place just after 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Baker Area Community Center off of Highway 4.

Authorities said the initial indications are that the 56-year-old woman leaving down an exit ramp when her horse suddenly moved, causing the rider to hit a pole.

She was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries, according to police.

Deputies said the fence shown in the photo was not up at the time of the incident and OCSO is currently conducting an investigation.



